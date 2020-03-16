McLean County Board postpones meeting; Advocate hospitals, cancer center, LIFE CIL, Easterseals announce restrictions

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board has postponed its Tuesday meeting, moving it to March 31, in light of the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital, the Community Cancer Center in Normal, Livingston County Health Department in Pontiac and Easterseals Central Illinois in Bloomington and Peoria tightened visitor policies in response to COVID-19.
In addition, LIFE Center for Independent Living announced Monday that LIFE CIL's Bloomington and Pontiac offices will be closed Tuesday through March 31.
Meanwhile, Blue Ridge schools are closed Monday and Mount Pulaski City Hall has closed to the public. Payments may be put into the drop box. Call city hall at 217-792-3222 with any questions.
Bloomington Public Library will be closed Tuesday through March 29 and the bookmobile will be off the road. All programs through March 29 are canceled.
Normal Public Library previously announced its closure.
Advocate AuroraHealth issued its policy Monday.
"No visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed in any inpatient areas until further notice," the statement said. "All visitors who meet exclusion criteria must pass a health screening, which will be administered at a central hospital checkpoint."
Exclusions include pediatric caregivers (two), caregivers necessary for emotional well-being of patient (one), partner and midwife/doula of laboring mother (two), end-of-life situations (determined on case-by-case basis), emergency department companion (one), outpatient area companion (one), in-person discharge instructions (one) and professionals assigned to assist with procedures (one).
McLean County Government announced Monday that the county, while maintaining core government functions and essential operations, has decided to postpone its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday county board meeting to March 31.
"We cannot place the public, staff or county board members at risk," County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said in a statement. "Although our legal counsel is exploring the option of a fully electronic meeting, we have concluded that county board meeting business for March can be postponed until a March 31, 2020, convening of the county board."
County employees are providing core McLean County functions. The public may check www.mcleancountyil.gov for information regarding services.
The cancer center, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, asks that the following people not come into the cancer center: anyone who has a cough, fever, trouble breathing; or has recently traveled out of country; or has been in close contact with anyone who has traveled to a location where coronavirus has been diagnosed.
Patients who have developed a fever, cough, trouble breathing or have been in close contact with people with these symptoms should call their doctor before coming to the cancer center. Patients will be screened prior to appointments.
In addition, all patients coming to the cancer center are asked to bring no more than one person with them.
Cancer center waiting areas, treatment areas, exam rooms and bathrooms are being disinfected daily, Executive Director Joe Prosser and Medical Director Dr. Shermian Woodhouse said.
Anyone visiting the Livingston County Health Department will not be permitted to enter the building until screened by a staff member. Any clients experiencing a fever, cough or shortness or breath will be asked to reschedule their appointment and some appointments will be conducted over the phone. Anyone with questions may call 815-844-7174, ext. 210.
Easterseals Central Illinois announced that while its Bloomington and Peoria facilities will remain open, all therapy appointments will be canceled through March 31; classes at Easterseals Learning Academy are on hold through March 31; Timber Pointe Outdoor Center programs are canceled through April 30; Child and Family Connections' home visits are on hold until April 15; and special events are postponed through April 30.
While LIFE CIL offices are closed, employees will work from home, Executive Director Rickielee Benecke said. LIFE CIL staff will be available by phone, email and Facebook, she said.
LIFE CIL's wheelchair basketball event with the University of Illinois' wheelchair basketball team on April 4 has been canceled. Anyone who has borrowed equipment from LIFE CIL's loan closet may keep it until after offices reopen.
Bloomington library will offer curbside pickup of items that have been put on hold: hours will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To pick up items, enter the parking lot, take an immediate left and wait under the building overhand. If no one is outside, please honk.
The library will forgive late fees on items due March 17-29. No returns will be accepted at curbside pickup; use the bookdrops.
Returned items will be quarantined for a minimum of 24 hours. Interlibrary loans will not be processed until the library reopens.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.