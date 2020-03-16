McLean County Board postpones meeting; Advocate hospitals, cancer center, LIFE CIL, Easterseals announce restrictions

Easterseals Central Illinois announced that while its Bloomington and Peoria facilities will remain open, all therapy appointments will be canceled through March 31; classes at Easterseals Learning Academy are on hold through March 31; Timber Pointe Outdoor Center programs are canceled through April 30; Child and Family Connections' home visits are on hold until April 15; and special events are postponed through April 30.

While LIFE CIL offices are closed, employees will work from home, Executive Director Rickielee Benecke said. LIFE CIL staff will be available by phone, email and Facebook, she said.

LIFE CIL's wheelchair basketball event with the University of Illinois' wheelchair basketball team on April 4 has been canceled. Anyone who has borrowed equipment from LIFE CIL's loan closet may keep it until after offices reopen.

Bloomington library will offer curbside pickup of items that have been put on hold: hours will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To pick up items, enter the parking lot, take an immediate left and wait under the building overhand. If no one is outside, please honk.

The library will forgive late fees on items due March 17-29. No returns will be accepted at curbside pickup; use the bookdrops.