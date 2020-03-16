McLean County Board postpones meeting; Advocate hospitals, cancer center start visitor rules; LIFE CIL offices closing temporarily

County employees are providing core McLean County functions. The public may check www.mcleancountyil.gov for information regarding services.

The cancer center, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, asks that the following people not come into the cancer center: anyone who has a cough, fever, trouble breathing; or has recently traveled out of country; or has been in close contact with anyone who has traveled to a location where coronavirus has been diagnosed.

Patients who have developed a fever, cough, trouble breathing or have been in close contact with people with these symptoms should call their doctor before coming to the cancer center. Patients will be screened prior to appointments.

In addition, all patients coming to the cancer center are asked to bring no more than one person with them.

Cancer center waiting areas, treatment areas, exam rooms and bathrooms are being disinfected daily, Executive Director Joe Prosser and Medical Director Dr. Shermian Woodhouse said.