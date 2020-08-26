McLean County case growth challenges contact tracing efforts

BLOOMINGTON — A rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent days has affected the McLean County Health Department’s ability to investigate and provide contact tracing in a timely manner, its administrator said Wednesday.
“The McLean County Health Department will continue to work diligently to follow up with those who test positive,” said Jessica McKnight, the health department administrator, in a statement, “however, if you test positive for COVID-19 do not wait to hear from the health department to begin your isolation.”
People who test positive should make a list of "close contacts" they have been around for 48 hours before symptoms began or when they were tested and notify those people that they may have been exposed, McKnight said.
McKnight confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 1,236.
The county's cumulative positivity rate is now 3%, based on more than 41,700 tests conducted. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Tuesday is 8.2%, the health department said.
Four people are hospitalized; 450 people are isolating at home; and 766 people are considered recovered. The county has had 16 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Of the newly reported cases, the age breakdown is as follows:
- 1-9 years old: 2
- 18 to 19 years old: 15
- 20s: 28
- 30s: 1
- 40s: 4
Illinois State University on Wednesday reported 80 new cases out of 466 test results received in the previous day, according to the coronavirus data dashboard on its website. The university said its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 19.3%. A total of 353 cases have been confirmed on campus since classes started Aug. 17.
People who have tested positive need to isolate even if they do not have symptoms, McKnight said.
Central Illinois
Also on Wednesday, LaSalle County reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 100s. There have been a total of 44 deaths related to COVID-19 in that county.
The county also confirmed 19 additional cases on Wednesday, bringing its total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,155. Nine additional cases were considered recovered, bringing the total of recovered people to 658.
Tazewell County reported 21 additional cases on Wednesday, following 22 new cases on Tuesday. The county’s total since the start of the pandemic is 1,002, with 644 considered to be recovered.
There are 11 Tazewell County residents hospitalized with the virus and 338 in home isolation. COVID-19 is associated with nine deaths.
Livingston County reported three new cases, including a male under the age of 1, a woman younger than 20 and a man in his 40s. The county has had 176 confirmed positive cases, with 156 of those having been removed from isolation. Sixteen cases remain active; four people have died.
Statewide, the COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 4% after rising as high as 4.4% on Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced another 37 deaths related to the virus and 2,157 confirmed cases among 50,362 tests completed over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.3%. The deaths ranged from a female younger than 20 to multiple residents in their 90s.
More than 50,000 test results have been reported daily for six of the past eight days.
Isolation instructions
McKnight said the health department continues to monitor factors that measure the health burden of COVID-19 and the county's ability to respond. These factors include new cases, number of deaths, positivity rates, testing, and hospital availability.
"We have been keeping a close eye on these data indicators and sharing situational updates with our local leaders to help them make informed decisions about when it might be appropriate to implement additional precautions," McKnight said.
Anyone who has been within 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after their last contact with the person. Those people should complete the entire 14 days of quarantine even if they test negative for the virus, she said.
If you think or know you have COVID-19, the health department says you can be around other people after all three of the following:
- 10 days since symptoms began
- 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications
- Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving
McKnight noted that loss of taste and smell may continue for weeks or months after recovery and should not delay the end of isolation.
The health department and Chestnut Health Systems will be offering coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in Heyworth at the parking lot of Randolph Township Fire District, 103 S. Buchanan.
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Keith C. Conway
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.