McLean County collects evidence of West Nile Virus; no human cases reported

BLOOMINGTON — A mosquito pool collected east of Bloomington was positive for West Nile Virus in testing done by the McLean County Health Department, officials said Wednesday.

The positive mosquito pool, collected in the 61705 area, is the first evidence of the virus in the county this year, according to the health department. The county has not had any reports of a human case this year.

Residents are advised to limit time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn and to take precautionary measures, such as wearing protective clothing and eliminating stagnant water, to limit exposure to mosquitoes.

Residents also should contact the health department to report dead birds and areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Call (309) 888-5482.

As of Wednesday, McLean County was one of 17 counties in Illinois with confirmed West Nile Virus activity. In Illinois there have been 1,327 positive mosquito pool samples, six positive birds, and no reported human cases.