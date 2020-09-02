McLean County collects evidence of West Nile Virus; no human cases reported

BLOOMINGTON — A mosquito pool collected east of Bloomington was positive for West Nile Virus in testing done by the McLean County Health Department, officials said Wednesday.
The positive mosquito pool, collected in the 61705 area, is the first evidence of the virus in the county this year, according to the health department. The county has not had any reports of a human case this year.
Residents are advised to limit time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn and to take precautionary measures, such as wearing protective clothing and eliminating stagnant water, to limit exposure to mosquitoes.
Residents also should contact the health department to report dead birds and areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Call (309) 888-5482.
As of Wednesday, McLean County was one of 17 counties in Illinois with confirmed West Nile Virus activity. In Illinois there have been 1,327 positive mosquito pool samples, six positive birds, and no reported human cases.
West Nile Virus human infection occurs primarily in midsummer to early fall, although mosquitoes that can carry the disease may be present from mid-April through October. The disease can cause encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.
Mild cases can cause a slight fever or headache. Severe infections can lead to high fever, disorientation, and even paralysis or death. People at highest risk for serious illness are young children, adults 50 years of age or older and people with compromised immune systems.
To dispose of a dead bird that the health department cannot accept, adults should use gloves or tongs to place the dead bird inside two plastic bags. Residents living within municipal limits should place the bird in the trash. Rural residents who decide to bury the bird should assure that the location is safely away from water sources. Never handle a dead bird with bare hands, and always wash hands with soap and warm water after disposal.
