McLean County confirms 11th case of coronavirus; Cook County infant among deaths reported Saturday

Remmert said the man listed his home address in DeWitt County, but was tested and confirmed in Missouri. He is isolated at his campus apartment. His case is in the DeWitt County tally because of his home address.

A family member confirmed the student has not been home in several months.

“We all need to presume it’s here now and in our communities,” Remmert said. “Not everyone will get tested because many show no or very mild symptoms. Social distancing is critical because without symptoms, those who unknowingly have the disease can transmit to others who are especially at risk, the elderly and the immunocompromised.”

Remmert said that there could be others in DeWitt County.

“Testing at this time is only recommended in our area for hospitalized individuals with expanded testing now becoming available in certain areas for those showing symptoms,” he said.

Logan County has not reported any cases yet, but one individual is hospitalized, pending results, according to the Logan County Health Department.

In addition to McLean, LaSalle and DeWittt, other Central Illinois counties with people with coronavirus include Livingston (two people), LaSalle (three), Marshall (one), Woodford (three), Tazewell (two), Peoria (six), Champaign (ten), Sangamon (seven), Morgan (one), Christian (one), Douglas (one) and Cumberland (one).

