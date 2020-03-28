McLean County confirms 11th case of coronavirus; Cook County infant among deaths reported Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — An 11th case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in McLean County, officials announced Saturday afternoon. State health officials say an infant is among 13 new deaths statewide, including one in LaSalle County.
The latest to test positive in McLean County is a woman in her 70s who is recovering at home by self-isolating, said McLean County Communications Specialist Dion McNeal.
So far, there have been 160 tests with 110 negative results and 40 results now pending in McLean County. One woman died last week due to the virus.
The death of the Chicago infant, younger than 1, was reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
“We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus, if not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us,” she said.
The department also reported 465 new cases of COVID-19. IDPH officials announced that 25,429 people have been tested with 3,491 positive tests and 47 deaths.
Macon, Carroll and Fayette counties are now reporting cases.
LaSalle County's first coronavirus death was a man in his 80s who previously had tested positive for the virus.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of our LaSalle County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes said in a statement.
Two other positive cases have been announced in the county.
DeWitt County officials announced an out-of-state student who is a resident of DeWitt County tested positive for the coronavirus, the first person from the county to do so. Authorities clarified the student has not been in DeWitt County since the positive test.
“This individual is a DeWitt County resident, age 20, whose specimens were collected through a lab affiliated with the University of Missouri, where he currently resides,” said David Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. “We are working now at collecting other information on the case.”
Remmert said the man listed his home address in DeWitt County, but was tested and confirmed in Missouri. He is isolated at his campus apartment. His case is in the DeWitt County tally because of his home address.
A family member confirmed the student has not been home in several months.
“We all need to presume it’s here now and in our communities,” Remmert said. “Not everyone will get tested because many show no or very mild symptoms. Social distancing is critical because without symptoms, those who unknowingly have the disease can transmit to others who are especially at risk, the elderly and the immunocompromised.”
Remmert said that there could be others in DeWitt County.
“Testing at this time is only recommended in our area for hospitalized individuals with expanded testing now becoming available in certain areas for those showing symptoms,” he said.
Logan County has not reported any cases yet, but one individual is hospitalized, pending results, according to the Logan County Health Department.
In addition to McLean, LaSalle and DeWittt, other Central Illinois counties with people with coronavirus include Livingston (two people), LaSalle (three), Marshall (one), Woodford (three), Tazewell (two), Peoria (six), Champaign (ten), Sangamon (seven), Morgan (one), Christian (one), Douglas (one) and Cumberland (one).
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
