McLean County coronavirus cases hold steady

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County coronavirus cases continue to hold steady with eight confirmed cases, health authorities said Wednesday.

The McLean County Health Department is expected to release more information during an afternoon press briefing, but said 71 people have tested negative, with 34 test results pending. 

One person, a woman in her 70s, died of the virus over the weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

