McLean County coronavirus cases hold steady

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County coronavirus cases continue to hold steady with eight confirmed cases, health authorities said Wednesday.
The McLean County Health Department is expected to release more information during an afternoon press briefing, but said 71 people have tested negative, with 34 test results pending.
One person, a woman in her 70s, died of the virus over the weekend.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
