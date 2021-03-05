McLean County could expand Phase 1B vaccine eligibility sooner than expected

"Right now, we are not receiving any (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine that I am aware of yet," McKnight said. "I think it'll be several weeks before we get it in the county — although obviously it would be great to be proven wrong."

Around 2,900 doses of either Pfizer or Moderna doses are slated to be shipped to the county next week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 update

No new COVID-related deaths were reported Friday in McLean County, but MCHD did clarify information about three deaths announced earlier this week.

The deaths reported Tuesday were of three men, all of whom were associated with long-term care facilities. One man was in his 60s, another in his 80s and the oldest man in his 90s.

MCHD reported 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,267 since last year.

The seven-day test positivity rate was 2.3% as of Thursday.

McKnight said IDPH confirmed to local health officials that the UK variant of the coronavirus was identified in the county some time last month. That particular strain has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one that "spreads more easily and quickly than other variants."