McLean County could expand Phase 1B vaccine eligibility sooner than expected

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County could move to an expanded Phase 1B vaccine stage sooner than originally planned.
That's the hope, anyway, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday. Original projections put April as the estimated date for people with certain comorbidities to become eligible for the vaccine.
Now, as "roughly" 50% of people eligible under Phase 1A and 1B have received at least one shot, McKnight said officials are "hopeful" the county can move into the expanded phase sooner, although an exact date hasn't been nailed down.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported more than 39,000 doses of vaccine administered in McLean County, with around 14,000 people having received both doses.
And while public health officials estimated the state would receive 83,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this week, McLean County likely won't see any for a few weeks.
According to IDPH, the majority of the doses sent to Illinois were distributed to mass vaccination sites, like those in Springfield or the Metro East area near St. Louis.
"Right now, we are not receiving any (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine that I am aware of yet," McKnight said. "I think it'll be several weeks before we get it in the county — although obviously it would be great to be proven wrong."
Around 2,900 doses of either Pfizer or Moderna doses are slated to be shipped to the county next week.
COVID-19 update
No new COVID-related deaths were reported Friday in McLean County, but MCHD did clarify information about three deaths announced earlier this week.
The deaths reported Tuesday were of three men, all of whom were associated with long-term care facilities. One man was in his 60s, another in his 80s and the oldest man in his 90s.
MCHD reported 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,267 since last year.
The seven-day test positivity rate was 2.3% as of Thursday.
McKnight said IDPH confirmed to local health officials that the UK variant of the coronavirus was identified in the county some time last month. That particular strain has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one that "spreads more easily and quickly than other variants."
McKnight said she "was not aware" if the person who contracted the UK strain had been hospitalized.
MCHD reported tight hospital bed capacity again on Friday, with 73% of intensive care unit beds in use and 94% of total beds in use.
"The increase of patients in our community is not necessarily attributed to COVID," McKnight said. "Also, we could be seeing more people that are seeking services now that the case (count) is so down. Maybe they were not seeking services earlier due to COVID and the fear, and now they are seeking those necessary medical services."