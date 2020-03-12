McLean County courthouse, jail rules change, including for weddings

BLOOMINGTON — Protocols have changed at the McLean County Law & Justice Center and at the McLean County Detention Facility until at least April 10 because of COVID-19.

All courthouse school tours have been cancelled, as have all training and education seminars and meetings involving large groups of outside participants. Marriage and civil union ceremonies on or after Thursday will be limited to the participants and no more than four guests.

The courts also have implemented a plan for probation and court services to limit in-person contacts and to limit the number of jurors called for service.

Effective at 5 p.m. Thursday, in-house visitation with inmates at the McLean County Detention Facility will be cancelled.

All visitation will be conducted from remote locations. Instructions can be obtained by contacting ICSolutions at 888-506-8407 or customer@ICSolutions.com for prepaid support, or 888-646-9437 or customer@ICSolutions.com for video visitation support.

To create an account or log in, visit www.icsolutions.com.

Inmates being brought to the jail will be subject to more intense medical screening questions. All in-house jail programs conducted by outside volunteers have been suspended.

