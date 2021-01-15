McLean County COVID-19 call center now open

Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator, meets with staff in mid-December.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center is now open.
McLean County residents with questions about the coronavirus can now call 309-888-5600 to get answers. The call center opened Friday morning. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department, said in recent weeks that staff members were being trained to operate the call center. Further details will be released Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
McKnight told the County Board of Health Wednesday that staff had been hired and the training was being completed.
This story will be updated. Photos: New health department administrator to focus on community
020420-blm-loc-4mchd
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight visits John Herndershott, environmental health program supervisor, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121720-blm-loc-4mcknight
McLean County Health Department employees welcomed new Administrator Jessica McKnight with a banner in her office on her first day on the job last February.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020420-blm-loc-1mchd
Tom Anderson, left, director of environmental health at the McLean County Health Department, talks on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, with new health department Administrator Jessica McKnight as she gets to know the 80-plus employees at the agency's downtown Bloomington offices. McKnight succeeds Camille Rodriguez, who is now the county's government administrator.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020420-blm-loc-3mchd
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight looks over a shipment of surgical masks on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She began as administrator of the health department a week earlier.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020420-blm-loc-5mchd
Administrator Jessica McKnight visits with Linda Foutch, food program supervisor at the McLean County Health Department, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020420-blm-loc-6mchd
A slogan on her desk shows that new McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight has a sense of humor and is willing to admit that she's not an expert in every area of health department operations. McKnight hopes to put her skills as a public health administrator to work to bring health care to the greatest number of McLean County residents as possible.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121720-blm-loc-2mcknight
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight, left, talks with Assistant Administrator Cathy Coverston-Anderson during a staff meeting on the third floor of the Health Department offices on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121720-blm-loc-3mcknight
Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator, meets with her staff on in mid-December.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.