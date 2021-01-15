 Skip to main content
McLean County COVID-19 call center now open
McLean County COVID-19 call center now open

121720-blm-loc-1mcknight

Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator, meets with staff in mid-December. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center is now open.

McLean County residents with questions about the coronavirus can now call 309-888-5600 to get answers. The call center opened Friday morning. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department, said in recent weeks that staff members were being trained to operate the call center. Further details will be released Friday.

McKnight told the County Board of Health Wednesday that staff had been hired and the training was being completed.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

