McLean County COVID-19 call center now open

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center is now open.

McLean County residents with questions about the coronavirus can now call 309-888-5600 to get answers. The call center opened Friday morning. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department, said in recent weeks that staff members were being trained to operate the call center. Further details will be released Friday.

McKnight told the County Board of Health Wednesday that staff had been hired and the training was being completed.

