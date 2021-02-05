McLean County COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate drop over the past week

BLOOMINGTON — The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped in the past week, new data from the McLean County Health Department shows.

There were 250 cases of coronavirus since Jan. 29; prior to that, MCHD reported 366 new cases from Jan. 22 to 29.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of those who tested positive in the past week, with 69 cases coming from that demographic.

MCHD reported the following age breakdown of cases:

Ages 1-17 — 31 cases

Ages 18-19 — 35 cases

People in their 20s — 69 cases

30s — 33

40s — 23

50s — 21

60s — 25

70s — 10

80s — 2

90s — 1

100s — 0

MCHD announced 41 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing the total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began last year to 14,018.

McLean County's rolling, seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.7% as of Thursday.

The number of hospitalized McLean County residents dropped to 17 on Friday, although county hospitals reported nearly all total beds are in use (91%).