McLean County COVID cases remain steady, more people recovering

BLOOMINGTON — After several days of bad news, COVID-19 numbers are looking better in McLean County, with more people recovering and fewer hospitalizations.
The McLean County Health Department reported no new cases, and no deaths, in its daily update Thursday. The total of confirmed cases remains at 216; 11 people have died.
But overnight, four more people were considered "recovered," bringing that number to 166. Three people are hospitalized, one fewer than Wednesday; and 36 are isolated at home, three fewer than a day earlier.
In McLean County, about two-thirds of the patients are women, and the majority of cases (133) involved whites. People in their 20s represent the majority of patients, followed by people in their 50s, 60s, 40s, 70s and 30s.
Livingston County reported an additional case at Pontiac Correctional Center, bringing the countywide total to 33. The inmate, a man in his 70s, is hospitalized. LaSalle County reported another case, a woman in her 40s, bring its countywide total to 143.
Statewide on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,527 new cases and 104 deaths. On Friday, the state gingerly moves into the third phase of the Restore Illinois plan, with some retail businesses and restaurants starting to reopen. The McLean County Board is scheduled to vote Thursday night on whether to support a plan that would allow it to reopen faster than outlined in the governor's plan.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
