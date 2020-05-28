McLean County COVID cases remain steady, more people recovering

Livingston County reported an additional case at Pontiac Correctional Center, bringing the countywide total to 33. The inmate, a man in his 70s, is hospitalized. LaSalle County reported another case, a woman in her 40s, bring its countywide total to 143.

Statewide on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,527 new cases and 104 deaths. On Friday, the state gingerly moves into the third phase of the Restore Illinois plan, with some retail businesses and restaurants starting to reopen. The McLean County Board is scheduled to vote Thursday night on whether to support a plan that would allow it to reopen faster than outlined in the governor's plan.