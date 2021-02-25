McLean County COVID cases, test positivity rate remain low

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 case count has continued a trend of remaining low, with just 11 new cases of the virus confirmed Thursday.
The county's downward trend in the number of confirmed cases is one shared by the state,
which, until Wednesday, had been reporting confirmed cases below the 2,000 mark.
The seven-day test positivity rate for the county again remained below 3%, McLean County Health Department officials reported, sitting at 2.5% as of Wednesday.
There have been 14,444 confirmed cases of the virus since the onset of the pandemic last March.
No additional deaths have been reported.
Area hospitals report that nearly all hospital beds are occupied (93%) and 85% of all intensive care unit beds are filled, but the number of people hospitalized with the virus was unavailable Thursday.
MCHD reported 21 McLean County residents in the hospital — in-county or otherwise — due to COVID-19.
Building aspirations
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, fastens a I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, on Wednesday. The church is building a 12,000-square-foot addition onto the existing church as it looks to provide a base of operations into the future, said Pastor David Glesne. The existing sanctuary will become a gathering room for community events. Office space in the church will be consolidated on the existing first floor and additional space is being built for an expanded entrance to the north of the present building.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-2stjohn
A new new sanctuary goes up adjacent to the existing building at left for St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-3stjohn
Steel beams are lifted into place as a worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, builds the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-4stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria guides an I-beam into position for the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-5stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, guides a crane operator that is lifting an I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-6stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, fastens a I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-7stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, fastens a I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The church is building a 12,000 square foot addition onto the existing church as it looks to provide a base of operations into the future, said Pastor David Glesne. The existing sanctuary will become a gathering room for community events. Office space in the church will consolidated on the first floor and additional space is being built for an expanded entrance.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-8stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, calls for another I-beam that will become the A-frame construction for the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-9stjohn
Church members at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, were concerned that the stained glass surrounding the cross was preserved as the new construction continues, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022521-blm-loc-10stjohn
A worker with VanBuskirk Steel of Peoria, fastens a I-beam onto the A-frame construction that will be the new sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022621-blm-loc-2sixwords
A sign of the times: A sculpture at the entrance to McPherson Theater at Illinois Wesleyan University wears a simulated facemask Wednesday as a reminder to cover your face during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lenore Sobota
