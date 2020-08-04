McLean County COVID cases up 18 Tuesday; positivity rate at 2.1%

BLOOMINGTON — Eighteen more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after a record high number of people were tested for the virus at the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds.
LaSalle County reported on Tuesday its third COVID-related death in two days. A man in his 90s has died, bringing to 21 the number of COVID-related deaths in LaSalle County since March, said Leslie Dougherty, LaSalle County Health Department public information officer.
LaSalle County Health Department on Tuesday also announced 22 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 579 people diagnosed with the virus since March. The 22 new cases ranged from children to people in their 60s.
Of LaSalle's cases, 266 people have recovered.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that the 18 additional county residents who have tested positive for the novel virus brings to 570 the number of people from McLean County who have been diagnosed since March 19.
The latest tally means that 310 county residents have been diagnosed since the increase in cases began at the start of July.
However, the county's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 26,700 tests of McLean County residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, the health department reported. The county's positivity rate for the seven days ending Monday was 2%.
Sheriff Jon Sandage told The Pantagraph on Tuesday that the number of people associated with the McLean County jail and who have confirmed COVID cases remained five — three inmates, one correctional officer and one counselor. COVID test results have been received for nearly all of the jail's 230 inmates, 70 correctional officers and staff and three counselors, he said.
The 18 additional McLean County cases confirmed on Tuesday follows 718 people tested on Monday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Tuesday. That's a record high since testing began at the fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on March 28.
Testing is being conducted by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories.
Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi told The Pantagraph on Tuesday that people being tested at the fairgrounds should expect results three to four days later.
"They should call us (at the phone number on the sheet of paper they were given after being tested) if they don't hear back," Rossi said.
Of the confirmed COVID cases in McLean County, 451 people have recovered (17 more than Monday), 102 are isolating at home (one more than Monday) and two are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday, the health department reported.
Fifteen county residents have died of the virus. The most recent deaths were reported on July 7 and 9.
"Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus but some people (older adults and people with compromised immune systems) are more likely than others to become severely ill," McKnight said.
Cloth face coverings can reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth, preventing a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others, McKnight said.
Everyone should wear a cloth face covering in public and when around people who don't live in their household and should stay at least 6 feet away from people outside their household, McKnight said.
Meanwhile, Woodford County on Tuesday had eight more COVID cases, that county's largest daily increase, said Andrea Ingwersen, Woodford County Health Department public information officer. That brings to 108 the number of residents of that county who have had confirmed COVID cases since March.
Seven of the eight new cases were people under age 30, Ingwersen said. Of the 108 residents, 69 have recovered, 36 are in home isolation and three died earlier this year.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 14 new cases, bringing that county's total to 404. Of those, 229 have recovered, 157 are in home isolation, ten are hospitalized and eight died earlier this year.
Livingston County Health Department reported six new cases, bringing that county's total to 100. All six had no symptoms at the time of testing, the health department said.
Eighty-one of Livingston County's 100 cases have recovered, 17 are isolating and two died earlier this year.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,471 new cases of COVID and 19 additional deaths, including an Iroquois County man in his 60s, an Iroquois County woman in her 80s and a Morgan County man in his 90s.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Monday was 3.9 percent, IDPH said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
