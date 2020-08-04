McLean County COVID cases up 18 Tuesday; positivity rate at 2.1%

Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi told The Pantagraph on Tuesday that people being tested at the fairgrounds should expect results three to four days later.

"They should call us (at the phone number on the sheet of paper they were given after being tested) if they don't hear back," Rossi said.

Of the confirmed COVID cases in McLean County, 451 people have recovered (17 more than Monday), 102 are isolating at home (one more than Monday) and two are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday, the health department reported.

Fifteen county residents have died of the virus. The most recent deaths were reported on July 7 and 9.

"Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus but some people (older adults and people with compromised immune systems) are more likely than others to become severely ill," McKnight said.

Cloth face coverings can reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth, preventing a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others, McKnight said.

Everyone should wear a cloth face covering in public and when around people who don't live in their household and should stay at least 6 feet away from people outside their household, McKnight said.