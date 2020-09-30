McLean County COVID numbers level off; Woodford County reports 7th fatality

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 numbers continued to level off on Wednesday but Woodford County confirmed its seventh COVID-related death.
A man in his 80s, who was not a resident of a long-term care facility but had co-morbidities, was Woodford County's seventh COVID fatality, confirmed Andrea Ingwersen, that county health department's public information officer. A co-morbidity means a person has two chronic diseases or conditions.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight on Wednesday reported three new COVID cases, meaning 70 people have been newly diagnosed with the virus this week and 3,301 since March 19.
Of the 3,301 cases, 176 are isolating at home, two fewer than on Tuesday; nine are hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday, with one in intensive care; and 3,093 have recovered, five more than on Tuesday.
In addition, 23 McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the previous week, was 2.4%, McKnight reported Wednesday. That compares with 2.8% the previous day, continuing a gradual decline during the past several days.
The county's positivity rate of the 72,900 tests conducted since March was 4.5%, McKnight said.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
Illinois State University reported that, of 9,516 student COVID tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,350 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 14.1%, a slight decline from the rate of 14.3% the day before. The university also reported that 1,334 students have recovered from the virus, one more than on Tuesday.
The number of ISU students testing positive for the virus has been declining in the past two weeks, after numbers spiked in late August and early September following some students' return to campus.
Support Local Journalism
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 490 people were tested on Tuesday, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
In addition, McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems will conduct mobile, drive-through or walk-up COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy. That testing site is open to anyone who can conduct the nasal self-swab test.
"Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus," McKnight said.
"To help fight COVID-19, testing is best in combination with everyday prevention actions, such as limiting non-essential travel, avoiding large gatherings, washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings," McKnight said.
People who think or know they have COVID-19 should stay home and isolate until 10 days after symptoms first appeared and 24 hours without fever and without the use of fever-reducing medicine and with improving COVID symptoms, McKnight said.
People who have been within six feet of someone with COVID for 15 minutes or more should stay home in quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure to the person who tested positive, McKnight explained.
A person with COVID can spread the virus even when they don't have symptoms, she said.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.