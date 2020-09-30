McLean County COVID numbers level off; Woodford County reports 7th fatality

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.

In addition, McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems will conduct mobile, drive-through or walk-up COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy. That testing site is open to anyone who can conduct the nasal self-swab test.

"Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus," McKnight said.

"To help fight COVID-19, testing is best in combination with everyday prevention actions, such as limiting non-essential travel, avoiding large gatherings, washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings," McKnight said.

People who think or know they have COVID-19 should stay home and isolate until 10 days after symptoms first appeared and 24 hours without fever and without the use of fever-reducing medicine and with improving COVID symptoms, McKnight said.