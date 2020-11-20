McLean County COVID numbers rising but positivity rate declines

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 report on Friday was a mix of bad news and encouraging news.
First, the bad news: 178 more county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since Thursday, another person has died a COVID-related death and hospitals are filling with COVID patients.
Now, the encouraging news: 345 more people have recovered from the virus since Thursday. And the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of county residents tested for COVID in the past week who have tested positive — declined again from 11.3% on Thursday to 10% on Friday.
Of the more than 127,300 tests of county residents since March, 5.8% have come back positive for the virus, unchanged from Thursday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that the 178 new cases mean that 1,136 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus in the past week as COVID continues its fall surge in Illinois. Since March, 7,352 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus.
A man in his 80s, who was not associated with a long-term care facility, has died in McLean County's 48th COVID-related death, McKnight reported.
Fifteen county residents are hospitalized with the virus, two fewer than on Thursday.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county."
"There are currently over 50 individuals hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19 (19% of occupied ICU beds and 20% of overall beds)," McKnight reported. "Our hospitals are reporting 94% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 91% of total beds in use."
McKnight also reported on Friday that 1,369 people are isolating at home, 166 fewer than on Thursday.
She said 5,920 people have recovered from the virus since March, meaning 345 more people have recovered since Thursday.
The age breakdown of McLean County's new cases of the past week is as follows:
- Six people under the age of 1
- 121 people ages 1 through 17
- 58 people ages 18 and 19
- 277 people in their 20s
- 171 people in their 30s
- 164 people in their 40s
- 136 people in their 50s
- 109 people in their 60s
- 54 people in their 70s
- 29 people in their 80s
- And 11 people in their 90s.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 905 people were tested on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
