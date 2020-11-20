McLean County COVID numbers rising but positivity rate declines

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 report on Friday was a mix of bad news and encouraging news.

First, the bad news: 178 more county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since Thursday, another person has died a COVID-related death and hospitals are filling with COVID patients.

Now, the encouraging news: 345 more people have recovered from the virus since Thursday. And the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of county residents tested for COVID in the past week who have tested positive — declined again from 11.3% on Thursday to 10% on Friday.

Of the more than 127,300 tests of county residents since March, 5.8% have come back positive for the virus, unchanged from Thursday.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that the 178 new cases mean that 1,136 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus in the past week as COVID continues its fall surge in Illinois. Since March, 7,352 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus.