McLean County COVID numbers subside Thursday; official urges continued vigilance

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, after case numbers spiked and new fatalities were reported earlier this week.
But county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned against reading too much into Thursday's comparatively low number.
"We don't read as much into daily numbers," McKnight told The Pantagraph. "They can fluctuate from day to day. We look at that seven-day positivity rate to look at the picture.
"We want the community to continue to do what it's been doing and not take this virus lightly," McKnight said.
The three new cases reported on Thursday follow 44 on Wednesday and mean that 206 people have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 3,747 since March 19.
Twenty-five additional people have recovered from the virus since Wednesday as McKnight reported that 3,424 are out of isolation.
McKnight said 281 county residents remained in isolation on Thursday, 23 fewer than on Wednesday.
Twelve people are hospitalized with the virus, one more than on Wednesday, but none are in intensive care, McKnight said.
Thirty county residents have died of the virus. The three most recent deaths were reported on Tuesday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.3%, McKnight said. That compares with 4.9% on Wednesday.
Of more than 86,200 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, compared with 4.4% on Wednesday.
At the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 550 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
"Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this flu season to protect yourself, your family and your community," McKnight said. "A flu vaccine can also help reduce the burden on our health care systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients."
Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses but they are caused by different viruses, McKnight said.
"COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis," McKnight said.
She advised that people keep themselves and others safe by avoiding large gatherings, staying home when they are sick, washing hands often with soap and water, avoiding close contact with sick people, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a face covering when they can't maintain social distance when in public and when around people outside their household and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
This story will be updated.
