McLean County COVID numbers subside Thursday; official urges continued vigilance

Twelve people are hospitalized with the virus, one more than on Wednesday, but none are in intensive care, McKnight said.

Thirty county residents have died of the virus. The three most recent deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.3%, McKnight said. That compares with 4.9% on Wednesday.

Of more than 86,200 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, compared with 4.4% on Wednesday.

At the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 550 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.