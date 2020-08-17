McLean County COVID positivity rate at 2.2%; woman in 60s is latest death

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County woman in her 60s has died of COVID-19, becoming the 16th person in the county to die of the novel virus this year, state and county health officials announced Monday.
"This most recent fatality was not related to a long-term care facility," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. "Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the virus."
The death was the first COVID fatality in McLean County since early July.
LaSalle County Health Department also announced four more COVID fatalities on Monday — a woman in her 70s, two women in their 90s and a man in his 90s. That means 34 LaSalle County residents have died of the virus this year and 16 this month, said Jenny Barrie, LaSalle County Health Department spokeswoman.
"The health department would like to extend their deepest condolences to the families," Barrie said.
In McLean County, McKnight announced 38 new COVID cases, eclipsing the previous single-day record of 32 cases announced on Friday.
The 38 new cases bring to 776 the number of county residents who have had the virus since March 19.
The 776 people include the 16 who have died; 136 who are in home isolation, an increase of 32 over Sunday; six who are hospitalized, including one in an intensive care unit, unchanged from Sunday; and 618 who have recovered, six more than Sunday.
The 38 new cases mean that 263 of the 776 cases have happened in August.
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of the 35,900 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — is 2.2%, McKnight reported. In the seven-day period ending Sunday, the county's positivity rate was 2.1%.
"McLean County Health Department continues to discourage holding or attending large gatherings, which are a high risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said. "Parties and events where social distancing is not practiced needlessly put all those present in danger."
"Parties and gatherings are not just a threat for those present," McKnight continued. "Anyone could unknowingly spread the virus to friends, family or co-workers who are more vulnerable...Asymptomatic individuals, or those who never develop symptoms despite testing positive, can also infect others. Roughly 7% of McLean County's COVID cases have been asymptomatic throughout their isolation."
"If you have been at a party or large gathering, it is recommended that you be tested for COVID five to seven days after attending," she said. In addition to avoiding large gatherings, McKnight urged people to wash their hands, keep at least six feet away from people outside their household and wear a mask when in public.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 440 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Monday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test.
LaSalle County Health Department, in addition to announcing the four deaths, said that county had six new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 962. Of the 962 people, 463 have recovered.
Tazewell County Health Department announced 26 additional COVID cases on Monday, bringing that county's total to 725. Of the 725, 374 have recovered, 333 are in home isolation, nine are hospitalized and nine have died, that health department said.
Livingston County Health Department announced 13 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 154. One of the 13 people is hospitalized and 12 are recovering at home, said Erin Fogarty, that health department's spokeswoman.
The 13 people range in age from under 20 to people in their 60s, Fogarty said. Of the 154, 123 people have recovered.
Ford County Health Department announced four new cases, bringing that county's number of confirmed cases up to 62.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,173 new COVID cases and 12 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state's totals this year to 207,854 cases and 7,756 deaths.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-days ending Sunday was 4.2%, IDPH said. As of Sunday night, 1,544 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID and 340 of them were in intensive care units.
