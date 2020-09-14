McLean County COVID positivity rate declines to lowest level in two weeks

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 421 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site — open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test — operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and except during severe weather.

McKnight said that people who test positive should not wait to hear from the health department but should begin home isolation, staying away from others. Make a list of close contacts that you have been around for the prior 48 hours and let them know that you have tested positive so they can isolate.

Anyone who has been within six feet of a confirmed COVID case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days since their last contact with the person who tested positive, McKnight advised.

The past few months have been stressful for people and communities. McKnight advised that people take care of their emotional health by knowing COVID facts but taking breaks from social media when needed; doing activities they enjoy; connecting with others while respecting social distancing; taking care of their body; and providing support to others.