McLean County COVID positivity rate increases for the first time since Nov. 18

Of more than 137,000 tests of McLean County residents since March, 5.9% have come back positive for the virus, McKnight said. That figure was 5.8% on Wednesday.

Twenty McLean County residents are hospitalized with the virus, compared with 19 on Wednesday.

"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county.

"McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 76% of total beds in use," McKnight said.

The 1,374 people isolating at home with COVID on Friday was 95 more than on Wednesday. But McKnight also reported that 6,669 county residents have recovered from the virus since March, 131 more than on Wednesday.

Fifty McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Tuesday.

The age breakdown of county residents diagnosed with the virus in the past week was as follows: