McLean County COVID positivity rate increases for the first time since Nov. 18

BLOOMINGTON — Two hundred twenty-seven more McLean County residents have COVID-19 and the county's seven-day virus positivity rate has increased for the first time since Nov. 18.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday 227 new COVID cases since Wednesday. The health department did not released virus numbers on Thanksgiving Day.
The 227 new cases mean that 761 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus in the past week and 8,113 since March 19.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus and who tested positive in the previous week — was 8.3%, McKnight said. The rate was 7.5% on Wednesday and Friday's uptick in the rate was the first increase since Nov. 18.
McKnight and the presidents of Bloomington-Normal hospitals warned on Tuesday about a possible increase in COVID cases if people didn't remain with their immediate families for gatherings on Thanksgiving and afterward and if they didn't wear masks and remain six feet away from others when in public.
Of more than 137,000 tests of McLean County residents since March, 5.9% have come back positive for the virus, McKnight said. That figure was 5.8% on Wednesday.
Twenty McLean County residents are hospitalized with the virus, compared with 19 on Wednesday.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county.
"McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 76% of total beds in use," McKnight said.
The 1,374 people isolating at home with COVID on Friday was 95 more than on Wednesday. But McKnight also reported that 6,669 county residents have recovered from the virus since March, 131 more than on Wednesday.
Fifty McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Tuesday.
The age breakdown of county residents diagnosed with the virus in the past week was as follows:
- Five people under age 1
- Ninety-five people ages 1 through 17
- Twenty-six people ages 18 and 19
- One hundred fifty-seven people in their 20s
- Ninety-seven people in their 30s
- One hundred fifteen people in their 40s
- One hundred eight people in their 50s
- Eighty-six people in their 60s
- Forty-three people in their 70s
- Twenty-one people in their 80s
- Seven people in their 90s
- And one person more than 100 years old.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 503 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday. The testing site was closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
This story will be updated.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
