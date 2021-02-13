McLean County COVID testing site closed Sunday due to cold weather

BLOOMINGTON — Due to the extreme cold forecast for Sunday, all Illinois Department of Public Health-supported COVID testing sites will be closed. This includes the site at the McLean County Fair Grounds on Bloomington’s west side. The site will reopen Monday morning unless directed differently by the state.

On Friday, 240 people were tested at the site.

On Saturday, the IDPH reported 2,092 new and probable cases, but only five additional deaths. The five deaths is the lowest single-day total since Sept. 6, when only four COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

Through Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,160,523 cases, including 19,926 deaths. As of Friday night, 1,892 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 202 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

