McLean County COVID testing site closed Sunday due to cold weather
BLOOMINGTON — Due to the extreme cold forecast for Sunday, all Illinois Department of Public Health-supported COVID testing sites will be closed. This includes the site at the McLean County Fair Grounds on Bloomington’s west side. The site will reopen Monday morning unless directed differently by the state.

On Friday, 240 people were tested at the site.

On Saturday, the IDPH reported 2,092 new and probable cases, but only five additional deaths. The five deaths is the lowest single-day total since Sept. 6, when only four COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

Through Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,160,523 cases, including 19,926 deaths. As of Friday night, 1,892 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 202 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 6 through Friday is 3.6%.

The McLean County Health Department does not release numbers on the weekend. Numbers from Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Presidents Day), will be released Tuesday.

A total of 2,125,375 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago and McLean County. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575.

A total of 1,724,187 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night, including 238,075 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,384 doses, the highest seven-day average to date. On Friday, 79,704 doses were administered.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

