McLean County Democrats respond to actions of former District 87 school board candidate

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Democratic Central Committee has joined several other area groups and individuals in speaking out against Jon Reed and his now-suspended campaign for District 87 school board . Reed said Friday night he would no longer campaign after officials and students called for him to drop out over shared posts on his social media page.

"Over the last few days, individual members of the McLean County Democrats have spoken out against the racist, sexist, transphobic, homophobic, and violent statements expressed by Jon Reed, a candidate for the District 87 School Board," read a Sunday morning statement from the McLean County Democrats. "Although Reed suspended his campaign the other night, the McLean County Democratic Central Committee wants to issue a clear statement that we are singularly opposed to the disturbing and offensive commentary regularly expressed by Reed. As a Party, we value dignity and respect for all individuals regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, color, economic status, disability, age, occupation, or national origin. Reed's views are antithetical to those values and should never be given a platform in units of government at any level. The fact that Reed was seeking a seat in District 87, where students of color make up 52% of enrollment and nearly 60% come from low income homes, is particularly troubling."