McLean County diversity program names new executive director

BLOOMINGTON — A program designed to develop McLean County leaders who value diverse perspectives will be conducted online this year, with a focus on COVID-19 recovery and racial justice, under the leadership of a new executive director.
Multicultural Leadership Institute's nine-month leadership program, the Multicultural Leadership Program, will convene this year via Zoom, rather than in person, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program runs from fall until spring.
The leadership program operates within the Bloomington-based institute, which is a 501(c)3 organization, said Program Coordinator Micaela Harris.
Matt Drat has been named executive director of the institute, effective Sept. 8. He replaces Julie Emig, who left after one year to become executive director of the McLean County Museum of History. She assumed that role Tuesday.
Drat is a McLean County public communications veteran whose roles have included director of resource development and community engagement for Mid Central Community Action, development and community relations manager with Home Sweet Home Ministries and local director of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots of McLean County.
"True leadership seeks not to convince others of a singular point of view but looks at the diversity among us as a chance to learn and grow," Drat said in a statement. "As executive director, I will strive to connect the unique visions of individuals and organizations in our community."
The nonprofit also announced the appointment of new board members: president Barbara Bouboutsis, vice president Sharon Peoples and members Javier Centeno and Billy Tyus. Bouboutsis said Drat "will be a tremendous asset to furthering our mission at MCLP."
Harris declined to release Drat's salary.
MCLP, in its 12th year, is a nine-month program to prepare skilled and informed individuals for leadership positions in the public, private, educational, political and non-profit sectors.
The MCLP class of 2020-21 is Alpheaus Johnson, Amanda Popinchock, Ben Wright, Brittany Perkins, Christina Evans, Christy Germanis, Corey Burgess, Desiray Yeaw, Donnelle Pressburger, Emily Nafziger, Hannah Johnson, Harsh Thakkar, Jesse Slater, Jennifer Thome, Jill Benson, Kara Kirk, Kelsie Langheim, Linda Randle, Madheswaran Singaravelu, Mariaton Tate, Ruben Estrada, Sim Sandhu, Tony Reis and Valerie Langston.
The program each year includes assigning participants to projects to assist McLean County nonprofits. This year's class will work with the Immigration Project, Integrity Counseling, One Hope, Prairie State Legal Services and YWCA McLean County.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.