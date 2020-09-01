McLean County diversity program names new executive director

Drat is a McLean County public communications veteran whose roles have included director of resource development and community engagement for Mid Central Community Action, development and community relations manager with Home Sweet Home Ministries and local director of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots of McLean County.

"True leadership seeks not to convince others of a singular point of view but looks at the diversity among us as a chance to learn and grow," Drat said in a statement. "As executive director, I will strive to connect the unique visions of individuals and organizations in our community."

The nonprofit also announced the appointment of new board members: president Barbara Bouboutsis, vice president Sharon Peoples and members Javier Centeno and Billy Tyus. Bouboutsis said Drat "will be a tremendous asset to furthering our mission at MCLP."

Harris declined to release Drat's salary.

MCLP, in its 12th year, is a nine-month program to prepare skilled and informed individuals for leadership positions in the public, private, educational, political and non-profit sectors.