McLean County Fair - so far - still on despite COVID issues

The carnival company, Fantasy Amusement, based in Chicago, is grounded for the time being, according to a post on its website.

Bobbie Lewis-Sibley, University of Illinois Extension director for McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties, said the 4-H show - some way, somehow - must go on.

“The wonderful, beautiful thing about 4-H is that it is a year-long experience,” she said. “It’s not just the 4-H show that happens in McLean County in August. It’s actually a year-long and life-long activity for youth.”

Everyone is moving forward with projects in anticipation of competing and showing them over the summer.

“A lot of the clubs are still meeting monthly through Zoom and we have virtual activities the youth are doing,” Lewis-Sibley said. “We have other online programs we are doing and activities for youth.”

University of Illinois Extension does not have any control over county fairs, she said. Those decisions are made by the Illinois County Fair Association and the Illinois Department of Agriculture. But several options are on the table.