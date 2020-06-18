McLean County Fair canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — The 2020 McLean County Fair was canceled on Thursday by the county fair board because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair had been scheduled for Aug. 5 through 9.
The action of the fair board follows Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement on June 12 that the Illinois State Fair and the DuQuoin State Farm had been canceled this year, also because of the COVID pandemic.
"After careful thought and deliberation, we decided to cancel this year's fair," Mark Hines, president of the McLean County Fair, said Thursday in a prepared statement. "It was a difficult decision, but ultimately our concern for public health and challenges in adhering to social distancing protocols proved to be the deciding factor.
"The financial ramifications of hosting a reduced-capacity fair would be too harmful and we want to protect the ability of the McLean County Fair to continue for future generations," Hines said.
"We understand how disappointing this is to our regular attendees," he continued. "County fairs are time-honored traditions throughout the nation. Multiple generations of families spend their summer with us every year. Youth work hard year-round to prepare their projects and livestock for the fair. For some, the fair is a place to catch up with people they see once a year. For others, it is a place to watch a livestock show, walk through the thousands of 4-H projects, compete in the demolition derby, enjoy a concern, sample the food and much more."
Fair Manager Mike Swartz said, "Our top priority is the safety of the thousands of people who attend the McLean County Fair. We feel this decision is necessary to project the fairgoers, youth exhibitors and their families, volunteers, commercial vendors, entertainers, concessionaires, employees and sponsors.
"This year presented us with multiple tough choices but we look forward to seeing everyone back in 2021 when it is safer for us to enjoy our favorite traditions together," Swartz said.
As separate summer events, the fair is still planning its HogWild 5K for Aug. 2 and working with the McLean County Health Department on a limited Junior Livestock Show for youth exhibitors and members in their household.
An annual event for more than 100 years, the county fair has provided learning opportunities for youth, showcasing local agriculture and offering family-friendly entertainment. In 2019, more than 28,000 people attended the fair during its five-day run.
The 2021 fair will be Aug. 4 through 8 at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Questions regarding the McLean County 4-H Show, which is part of the county fair, may be directed to Bobbie Lewis-Sibley at the University of Illinois Extension Office in McLean County at 309-663-8306.
LOOK BACK: McLean County Fair photos
Ferris Wheel
Rooster
Paula, Mike and Blake Weiland with Emersyn and Sophie
Michelle, Addison and Kaitlyn Ringler
Kadi Juris, Calvin Juris, Hannah Hepner
4-H Pamphlets
Jared Murphy, Ethan Bliese
Award winning tomatoes
Flower arrangement
Shelby, Sherry and Jesse Thomas
Carrie Muehling
Trophies
Bertie Barkoviak
4-H Show Committee
Ed McKibbin, president of the McLean County Extension Service Foundation board.
Ruth Poppe
Ruth Poppe, Hall of Fame winner Kathy Weinzierl
Michael Meyer
Rich Zeller accepts the Friend of 4-H award for Avanti's Italian Restaurant
Michael Meyer presenting the Salute to Excellence Volunteer of the Year award to Bret Birky
Salute to Excellence Lifetime Service Award Rose Harms gets a hug from Jeannea Shier
Family Spirit Award given to the Karl and Anna Graf Family (parents of Carl Graf, Rosemary Toohill, and the late Paul Graf)
Karen Carrigan
Fred Grieder, Farm Bureau President
Jean Schmidt accepting the Golden Clover award from Fred Grieder
David Schwartz accepting the Golden Clover award from Fred Grieder
Fred Grieder presenting the Special Clover award given to Extension or Fair staff who has retired to Diane and Randy Lloyd
Carmen Gresham accepting the Emerald Clover award on behalf of the late Don E Gresham from Fred Grieder
McLean County Fair 2017 Royalty Court
4-H entry featuring an old jeep that has been refurbished
Don Spaulding with kids Clara, William, Oliver
Angela Whitlock with horse Beau
Rachel Lowrance holding the reins of Mia while Kristy Doyle examines a leg
Jill McLean films son Owen on the mechanical bull as dad Oliver and brother Merrick watch
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
