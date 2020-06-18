McLean County Fair canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The 2020 McLean County Fair was canceled on Thursday by the county fair board because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair had been scheduled for Aug. 5 through 9.

The action of the fair board follows Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement on June 12 that the Illinois State Fair and the DuQuoin State Farm had been canceled this year, also because of the COVID pandemic.

"After careful thought and deliberation, we decided to cancel this year's fair," Mark Hines, president of the McLean County Fair, said Thursday in a prepared statement. "It was a difficult decision, but ultimately our concern for public health and challenges in adhering to social distancing protocols proved to be the deciding factor.

"The financial ramifications of hosting a reduced-capacity fair would be too harmful and we want to protect the ability of the McLean County Fair to continue for future generations," Hines said.