McLean County Fair — so far — still on despite COVID issues

BLOOMINGTON — The history of Cloverhill Farms in rural Bloomington dates back more than 100 years, so 4-H and the McLean County 4-H Fair always have played a significant role in the family’s summer activities.
“We have five kids and our oldest is 23, so we have had kids in 4-H for 15 years,” said Annie Schwoerer, who co-owns the farm with her husband Ken. “Our family goes way back. My husband’s grandmother showed at the McLean County Fair when she was little back in the 1930s and 1940s. We have had someone showing at the fair since the mid-1930s.”
Two of the Schwoerer children, Isaiah, 11, and Maggie, 17, members of Ardent Tillers 4-H Club, are working on projects, anxious to continue the tradition. And although the event advertised as the world’s largest county 4-H fair isn’t scheduled to open until Aug. 5, there is chance that it may have to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are aware that 4-H has canceled a lot of their public statewide events and most counties have done the same,” said Mike Swartz, McLean County 4-H Farm Bureau and 4-H Fair manager. “The 4-H Fair happens at the same time as the commercial side of the fair and the livestock show, but we aren’t going to make a decision until we hear from 4-H.”
The carnival company, Fantasy Amusement, based in Chicago, is grounded for the time being, according to a post on its website.
Bobbie Lewis-Sibley, University of Illinois Extension director for McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties, said the 4-H show — some way, somehow — must go on.
“The wonderful, beautiful thing about 4-H is that it is a yearlong experience,” she said. “It’s not just the 4-H show that happens in McLean County in August. It’s actually a yearlong and lifelong activity for youth.”
Everyone is moving forward with projects in anticipation of competing and showing them over the summer.
“A lot of the clubs are still meeting monthly through Zoom and we have virtual activities the youth are doing,” Lewis-Sibley said. “We have other online programs we are doing and activities for youth.”
University of Illinois Extension does not have any control over county fairs, she said. Those decisions are made by the Illinois County Fair Association and the Illinois Department of Agriculture. But several options are on the table.
“Plan A is to, of course, having that in-person county fair,” she said. “We are working on a Plan B and C, as well. But we are at the mercy of the governor’s direction, plus the Illinois Department of (Public) Health and the Illinois Department of Agriculture. We are waiting to hear what their final decisions are, but internally for 4-H, we are moving forward to have some type of fair and 4-H show.”
One county fair already has been canceled. In a post on the Macon County Fairgrounds Facebook page, fair board President Gordon Moore said the board had voted to cancel the event "after much discussion."
The fair was scheduled for June 9-14.
"It wasn't an easy decision to make but we need to follow the recommended guidelines at this time," the organization said, vowing to bring back a "bigger and better" fair June 8-13, 2021.
Ken Tyrrell, president of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs, said it's the only fair cancellation so far.
“Unless the world changes on us, everyone else is a go,” he said.
And the Schwoerer family is among thousands of Illinois families that will continue to work on their projects in anticipation of a 4-H show in the summer.
“The Extension office has been great in giving input and organizing the meetings with video and things to keep everything moving,” Amy Schowerer said. “Working on the projects has been a good outlet, especially with the shelter-in-place order.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.