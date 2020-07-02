You are the owner of this article.
McLean County fire departments awarded state grants
Bloomington Township Fire Protection District

The Bloomington Township Fire Protection District gave tours of one of their fire trucks during the second Bulldoze Disabilities Day on Saturday at Henson Disposal in Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — Four McLean County fire departments are among those getting a share of $3.5 million in state grants to assist with the purchase of equipment.

The Bloomington Township Fire Protection District received $25,000, Ellsworth Fire Protection District, $16,710, Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District, $18,000, and Randolph Township Fire Protection District, $19,205.

The money comes from the Small Equipment Grant Program administered by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. In all, 154 fire departments and ambulance services were selected from among the 540 applications, requesting around $12 million in funding during this grant period.

“Ensuring that first responders have the equipment they need to operate effectively and safely is a top priority of the OSFM,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said. “Most smaller departments and districts struggle financially to replace or upgrade aging equipment. The impending fiscal impacts resulting from the COVID-19 crisis make the OSFM’s Small Equipment Grant Program even more critical to help ease that burden,”

In Logan County, the Latham Fire Protection District received $26,000, the maximum amount possible, and the New Holland Fire Protection District received $24,756.80.

