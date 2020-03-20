McLean County formalizes emergency operations, county issues emergency proclamation

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has formally initiated its Emergency Operations Center, with intent to prepare for and respond to the conditions caused by COVID-19.

The county now has a total of four coronavirus cases.

Bob Clark, director of McLean County’s EMA, said the EOC will operate virtually so key participants of EOC can provide

needed emergency management functions while protecting the health of its participants.

McLean County Board Chairman John D. McIntyre also Friday signed an Emergency Proclamation that will assist residents through McLean County EMA, and through coordination of federal, state, county, and

municipal resources and response activities. The Emergency Proclamation will remain in effect for seven days;

the full McLean County Board will convene prior to its expiration to consider formal continuation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 4