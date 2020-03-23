McLean County has 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19, LaSalle 2, as virus continues its spread

"Prolonged social distancing efforts will help to flatten the curve," Graven said.

While the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in McLean County is on pace with what the health department expected, Graven said, "There is not near enough testing going on."

Graven also is concerned that health care providers won't have enough personal protective equipment to handle the expected increase in patients. Emergency Preparedness Coordinator David Hopper said the health department, on behalf of the two McLean County hospitals, will be seeking donations of masks, gowns and face shields from medical providers performing non-emergency work.

More than 90 people have been tested for COVID-19 in McLean County and 36 test results are pending, Graven said.

Based on health department investigation so far, four of the eight people who have tested positive have not traveled internationally and have no known contact with someone already diagnosed with COVID-19, Graven said. She clarified that anyone with COVID-19 must have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 but, in some cases, the original person with the virus has not yet been identified.