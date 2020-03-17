McLean County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to local, state officials

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus that is spreading nationwide, the McLean County Health Department said Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed later Tuesday that there were no confirmed cases in McLean County.

IDPH is reporting 160 cases in 15 counties statewide, including previously announced cases in Woodford, Peoria, Champaign and Sangamon counties.

IDPH further announced the first death of an Illinois resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was a Chicago resident in her 60s who tested positive earlier this month and had contact with someone else with COVID-19.

In McLean County, tests of 10 people have been submitted through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the county health department said.