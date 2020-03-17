McLean County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to local, state officials

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus that is spreading nationwide, the McLean County Health Department said Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed later Tuesday that there were no confirmed cases in McLean County.
IDPH is reporting 160 cases in 15 counties statewide, including previously announced cases in Woodford, Peoria, Champaign and Sangamon counties.
IDPH further announced the first death of an Illinois resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was a Chicago resident in her 60s who tested positive earlier this month and had contact with someone else with COVID-19.
In McLean County, tests of 10 people have been submitted through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the county health department said.
As additional testing for COVID-19 begins, the health department will only be reporting on tests through the IDPH lab. The health department may not be able to account for tests submitted to commercial labs. Positive tests from IDPH and commercial labs will be reported to the IDPH.
Updated testing numbers and positive cases will be reported on the health department website's COVID-19 page.
Meanwhile, the health department remains open with services limited to allow staff to respond to COVID-19 while ensuring that health and safety measures continue, the health department said.
Anyone who is sick with fever, cough and shortness of breath — or in close contact with someone with those symptoms — should stay home and call their health care provider, who will decide whether testing is needed. While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate themselves and care for themselves at home.
Anyone coming to the health department will be assessed for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Some people may be asked to reschedule their visit or wear a mask.
"The safety of our staff and clients is a top priority," said health department Administrator Jessica McKnight. "This is a rapidly changing situation and we are evaluating our normal services on a regular basis at this time to see what can be put on hold while the community is responding to COVID-19."
Meanwhile, the health department's dental clinic is restricted to emergency appointments; community health services has made several changes; and the WIC clinic remains open but people are asked to call first at 309-888-5457.
Anyone with questions should call the health department at 309-888-5450. The health department has more information on its Facebook page, twitter and at health.mcleancountyil.gov/708/CORONAVIRUS-COVID.
