McLean County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, health department says

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus that is spreading nationwide, the McLean County Health Department said midday Tuesday.

Tests of 10 people have been submitted in McLean County through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the county health department said.

As additional testing for COVID-19 begins, the health department will only be reporting on tests through the IDPH lab. The health department may not be able to account for tests submitted to commercial labs. Positive tests from IDPH and commercial labs will be reported to the IDPH.

Updated testing numbers and positive cases will be reported on the health department website's COVID-19 page.

Meanwhile, the health department remains open with services limited to allow staff to respond to COVID-19 while ensuring that health and safety measures continue, the health department said.