McLean County has no new COVID cases for the third straight day

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has no new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day.
McLean County Health Department reported Thursday that the number of people from McLean County with confirmed case of the novel virus remained at 86.
The good news continues the county's plateauing of new COVID-19 cases. Beginning early last week, the county's number of new cases began to slow after an acceleration that began in mid-March.
While acknowledging the plateau and efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned that coronavirus remains in McLean County and residents shouldn't become complacent.
Of the 86 county residents who have tested positive, 75 have recovered, seven are at home in isolation and one is hospitalized. Since COVID-19 hit McLean County in March, three people have died of the virus.
As of Thursday, about 1,750 test results had been reported to the health department.
COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responder.
Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph on Thursday that 111 people were tested at the fairgrounds site on Wednesday, bringing to 2,514 the number of people who have been tested there since March 28.
