McLean County has no new COVID cases for the third straight day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has no new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day.

McLean County Health Department reported Thursday that the number of people from McLean County with confirmed case of the novel virus remained at 86.

The good news continues the county's plateauing of new COVID-19 cases. Beginning early last week, the county's number of new cases began to slow after an acceleration that began in mid-March.

While acknowledging the plateau and efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned that coronavirus remains in McLean County and residents shouldn't become complacent.

Of the 86 county residents who have tested positive, 75 have recovered, seven are at home in isolation and one is hospitalized. Since COVID-19 hit McLean County in March, three people have died of the virus.

As of Thursday, about 1,750 test results had been reported to the health department.