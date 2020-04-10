McLean County Health Department agrees to release 'minimal' COVID information to first responders; number of cases up to 75

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department will release "minimal" information about COVID-19 cases to first responders so they can put on personal protective equipment before responding to calls involving a person who has tested positive for the virus.
The development was shared by department Administrator Jessica McKnight during Friday's McLean County Health Department media briefing.
McKnight also announced that six additional McLean County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of people who have tested positive to 75. She said about 780 McLean County residents have been tested overall.
Of the 75, 40 have recovered, 29 are at home in isolation, and four are hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit. A man and a woman, both in their 70s, died in March.
"We're seeing about an average number (of new positive test results) the past couple of days," McKnight said.
"Are we at our peak yet?" she said. "It's too soon to tell."
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department confirmed three additional cases in that county. A man in his 40s and two men in their 70s are recovering in isolation, that county's health department said.
Twenty LaSalle County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,465 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 68 additional deaths. As of Friday, statewide, 17,887 people have had the virus and 596 have died.
Regarding the sharing of case information in McLean County, McKnight did not say what information would be shared with Metro McLean County Centralized Communications Center (Metcom) and city of Bloomington dispatch center, but it will not include names and dates of birth.
"It's the minimal amount of information," McKnight said.
During Wednesday night's McLean County Board of Health meeting, McKnight and board members discussed, at the request of law enforcement agencies, whether to release addresses to county and city dispatchers. Metcom handles police, fire and EMS calls for McLean County outside of Bloomington, which operates its own dispatch center.
McKnight said the agreement with the state's attorney's office provides information to dispatchers so first responders can reduce their risk of contracting the virus while protecting the confidentiality of patients.
"I applaud the health department," McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp said of the agreement. He said the move protects first responders and personal health information.
Disclosing protected health information of a person who has COVID-19, or has been exposed to the virus, to law enforcement, paramedics, other first responders and public health authorities without the person's authorization is permitted under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) under certain circumstances, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights.
COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, for Illinois residents. McLean County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday that testing qualifications had been broadened to any health care worker or first responder with or without COVID-19 symptoms and for anyone else age 16 and older with symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
As of Thursday night, about 1,366 people had been tested at the site, which is open to anyone in the state, since it opened March 28.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
