McLean County Health Department: No need for follow up with other Amtrak passengers

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department has been notified by state public health officials that there are no Amtrak passengers for which the health department needs to conduct follow up after an Amtrak passenger tested presumptive positive for the new strain of coronavirus.

"McLean County Health Department (MCHD) is aware of the situation involving a passenger, who is now presumptively positive for COVID-19, on an Amtrak train that passed through Normal last week," the health department said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

"MCHD has been notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health that there are no passengers for which MCHD needs to conduct follow-up," the health department statement continued.

COVID-19 concern increased for Central Illinois after Amtrak's confirmation on Sunday that an Amtrak passenger who had tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus had been on a train on March 4 that stopped in Normal, Lincoln, Pontiac, Dwight, Springfield and Joliet.

Dion McNeal, McLean County's communications specialist, confirmed the health department statement for The Pantagraph.

This story will be updated.

