McLean County Health Department official asks for patience amid vaccine rollout

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight urged the public to be patient with the agency as a limited number of staff attempt to manage "hundreds to thousands" of calls and emails per day amid the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

McKnight told reporters in a media call Friday that staff are busy reaching out to people who received their first COVID-19 shot during the week of Jan. 5, arranging appointments for the second dose. Claims that emails or phone calls don't go through are investigated, she said, with the conclusion as of now that "we are still receiving emails through all of our email addresses and we're responding to them."

"It may take us a while, but they're going through," McKnight said, adding that the call center has added "more" lines recently for a volume of calls that are "far exceeding what I think anyone could handle at this point."

"We continue to ask for the public's patience as we respond to many emails, phone calls and voicemails," she said.