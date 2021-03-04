McLean County Health Department planning 3 more first-dose COVID vaccine clinics

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is running three first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.

Appointments will open at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The new first-dose clinics are slated for March 9, 11 and 16.

More than 36,700 people in the county have been vaccinated so far between MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center, as well as MCHD “community partners” and private options.

COVID-19 update

MCHD reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to nearly 14,600 since last March.

Since testing began, more than 247,900 tests have been processed, giving the county an overall positivity rate of 5.9%. The seven-day positivity rate, as of Wednesday, is 2.4%.

The number of McLean County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by one on Thursday, bringing that total to 21 people. MCHD reported, again, that a total of patients in all county hospitals with COVID-19 was “unavailable.”

Bed availability increased slightly across county hospitals, with 81% of intensive care unit beds and 92% of all beds reported as filled.