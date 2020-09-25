McLean County Health Department: Remain vigilant, despite 'COVID fatigue'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials urged people on Friday to remain vigilant as the county reported 19 new cases of COVID-19.
"We understand that this has been a trying and difficult time, and many are experiencing 'COVID Fatigue,' but the fight against this virus will be a marathon not a sprint," said Jessica McKnight, the health department administrator. "We ask everyone to remain dedicated and continue to embrace best practices."
People are urged to continue wearing face coverings, washing their hands frequently, avoiding large gatherings and keeping a physical distance from others outside their household. Officials are also stressing the importance of flu vaccines, both to protect individuals and reduce the overall burden on the healthcare system in the coming months.
The county's total number of cases since March 19 is 3,227. Of those, 202 people are in home isolation; 10 are hospitalized, with two of those people in intensive care; and 2,993 people are considered recovered.
The county has had 22 deaths related to COVID-19.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, out of more than 69,800 tests, is 4.6%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is 3.3%.
There were 512 people tested Thursday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
Illinois State University reported Friday that there were two positive results from a total of 218 on-campus tests the previous day. In the past seven days, the university has had 24 positive results of 1,010 tests performed — a seven-day positivity rate of 2.4%.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Central Illinois
Statewide, public health officials reported 2,514 new confirmed cases, along with an additional 25 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That brought the statewide totals to 283,885 cases and 8,563 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
LaSalle County reported 21 additional cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 1,686. Of those, 1,132 are considered recovered.
Tazewell County reported 18 more cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,686.
Livingston County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 390 since March. Of those, 43 are still considered active cases.
The state's seven-day rolling average positivity rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.6%.
As of Thursday night, 1,637 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 371 patients were in intensive care units, and 124 of those patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Warning levels
IDPH also reported Friday that 17 counties in Illinois are at the warning level for a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, down from 24 counties a week ago. A county enters the warning level when it crosses a threshold in two or more indicators of an increase in disease spread.
The counties currently at that level are Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
