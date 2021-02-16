McLean County Health Department taking appointments for COVID vaccinations

BLOOMINGTON — Appointments for a Wednesday, Feb. 17, vaccine clinic will open at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The McLean County Health Department said the "limited number" of additional appointments will be for people who need their first dose of vaccine.

Those appointments will be posted online via the MCHD website and "are expected to fill quickly." People who do secure a slot will be given their shot at the Activity and Resource Center (ARC) in Normal.

Using the COVID-19 call center to make an appointment isn't an option Tuesday as the health department is closed because of poor weather.

People slated to receive their first or second dose of vaccine at Tuesday's cancelled clinic at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington are being contacted separately to reschedule their appointments.

Like other counties in the state, McLean saw a reduction in the amount of vaccine doses shipped to it this week: Only 500 first doses were received.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0