McLean County Health Department urges safety on Super Bowl Sunday
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Health Department officials are encouraging residents to stay safe on Super Bowl Sunday in the wake of COVID-19.

“If you are going to watch the game, watch it at home with your immediately family in your household so that we can avoid that super-spreader event,” said McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In the past, Super Bowl parties have drawn big crowds to bars and private homes to watch the game.

McLean County rolling out new vaccine signup system next week

McLean County is in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, which allows indoor dining and drinking for parties of up to 10 people, but capacity in eating and drinking establishments is limited to 50%.

The McLean County Health Department reported 250 new cases this week, but no new deaths. As of Friday, 14,018 new and probable cases had been reported in the county since March. The department has reported 152 deaths related to COVID-19.

The McLean County Health Department does not release figures on the weekend. Totals from Saturday and Sunday will be included in Monday’s report.

More than 17,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in McLean County from Dec. 29 through Feb. 4. The department is currently vaccinating McLean County's Phase 1a and Phase 1b residents.

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,062 new and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the state total to 1,144,281. Also, 60 new deaths were reported. As of Saturday, 19,585 Illinois residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Friday night, 2,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 30 through Friday is 4.2%. A week ago, the positivity rate was 5.1%.

McLean County officials reported Friday the rolling seven-day positivity rate in the county had dropped to 3.7% through Thursday.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

