McLean County Health Department urges safety on Super Bowl Sunday

More than 17,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in McLean County from Dec. 29 through Feb. 4. The department is currently vaccinating McLean County's Phase 1a and Phase 1b residents.

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,062 new and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the state total to 1,144,281. Also, 60 new deaths were reported. As of Saturday, 19,585 Illinois residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Friday night, 2,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 30 through Friday is 4.2%. A week ago, the positivity rate was 5.1%.

McLean County officials reported Friday the rolling seven-day positivity rate in the county had dropped to 3.7% through Thursday.

