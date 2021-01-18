McLean County health director: Everyone will eventually have chance at vaccine

BLOOMINGTON — It may take several weeks to distribute the vaccine to McLean County residents eligible in Phase 1A and 1B of the vaccination rollout.

“It is encouraging to see the excitement and high level of interest in receiving the vaccine in our community,” said Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department. “The vaccine rollout will be a process that lasts several months. This is only the beginning.”

Eventually, everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one, she added, but fulfillment of the state’s vaccine plan will take time and patience.

“As we have mentioned, Phase 1A and Phase 1B includes an estimated 50,000 individuals in McLean County,” she said. “The vaccine is still very limited, which in turn limits the number of clinics and appointments we can provide at this time. “