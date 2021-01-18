McLean County health director: Everyone will eventually have chance at vaccine

BLOOMINGTON — It may take several weeks to distribute the vaccine to McLean County residents eligible in Phase 1A and 1B of the vaccination rollout.
Still, health officials report that everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it. Eventually.
“It is encouraging to see the excitement and high level of interest in receiving the vaccine in our community,” said Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department. “The vaccine rollout will be a process that lasts several months. This is only the beginning.”
Eventually, everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one, she added, but fulfillment of the state’s vaccine plan will take time and patience.
“As we have mentioned, Phase 1A and Phase 1B includes an estimated 50,000 individuals in McLean County,” she said. “The vaccine is still very limited, which in turn limits the number of clinics and appointments we can provide at this time. “
The McLean County Health Department is planning to continue having at least two clinics a week, depending on supply of the vaccine being received from the IDPH. Department officials are working with Twin City hospitals and health care partners to see additional clinics added in other locations across the county to increase and improve accessibility.
“New clinics will be added, and we will have a phone number for the public to call to schedule appointments for future clinics,” she said. “Once the vaccine is widely available, the State’s plan is to have many vaccination providers offering COVID-19 vaccines in doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, hospitals, and federally qualified health centers. We expect this to happen by February or March, depending again on the supply.”
Several residents expressed frustration that the reservations for the clinic filled up quickly, when the department’s website went live for sign-up on Friday.
“The rollout of the vaccine is going to take time and it is going to take collaboration across our entire healthcare system,” she said Friday. “I know we are all tired. COVID-fatigue is very real….. I know it is very hard to ask you to wait a little bit longer.”
Due to the Martin Luther King holiday, the health department is closed on Monday. Updated numbers from the weekend and Monday will be released Tuesday. As of Friday, As of Friday, the health department reported 12,975 probable and confirmed cases since mid-March and 134 deaths. The rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday was reported at 8.1%.
