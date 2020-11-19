McLean County health official: Make 'smart choices' before hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID

There have been 7,174 COVID cases in McLean County since March 19. Seventeen residents were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, compared with 22 on Wednesday.

"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county. Our local hospitals are reporting 75% of (intensive care unit) beds in use and 79% of total beds in use."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McKnight reported that 1,535 McLean County residents were isolating at home on Thursday and 5,575 residents have recovered from the virus since March.

Of the more than 124,300 COVID tests of county residents since March, 5.8% have come back positive.

"What smart choices can we make to help slow the spread?" McKnight said. "If we don't take this seriously now, we will see more sickness, and sadly more people will die from this virus or because there are not hospital beds or health care professionals available. We cannot wait for our hospitals to be at capacity to take steps that will slow the spread of this virus and save lives."