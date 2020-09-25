McLean County Heart Walk goes virtual this Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The annual American Heart Association's event in McLean County will be virtual this year, so you can participate wherever you are.

Officials are encouraging McLean County residents to participate in the walk between 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The walk is being held to support future medical advancements related to heart disease.

The organization has raised over $45,000 toward its $80,000 goal.

Illinois Wesleyan University will be the virtual hosts for the walk, according to IWU President Georgia Nugent.

"So many of us are touched by heart disease or stroke and we know first-hand how important research carried out by the American Heart Association is," said Nugent. "It is life-saving."

Participants can participate by taking a photo while walking and sharing on social media using the hashtag, "BloNoHW."

For more information, to make a donation or to register, visit mcleancountyheartwalk.org.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

