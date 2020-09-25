 Skip to main content
McLean County Heart Walk goes virtual this Sunday
Heart Walk - 2016

Batman, Spiderman and Supergirl help lead the way for approximately 800 walkers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, during the American Heart Association McLean County Heart Walk on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. The annual event raises funds and awareness to fight heart disease.

BLOOMINGTON — The annual American Heart Association's event in McLean County will be virtual this year, so you can participate wherever you are.

Officials are encouraging McLean County residents to participate in the walk between 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The walk is being held to support future medical advancements related to heart disease. 

The organization has raised over $45,000 toward its $80,000 goal. 

Illinois Wesleyan University will be the virtual hosts for the walk, according to IWU President Georgia Nugent. 

"So many of us are touched by heart disease or stroke and we know first-hand how important research carried out by the American Heart Association is," said Nugent. "It is life-saving."

Participants can participate by taking a photo while walking and sharing on social media using the hashtag, "BloNoHW." 

For more information, to make a donation or to register, visit mcleancountyheartwalk.org.

10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

