McLean County history museum expands outreach during virus crisis
McLean County history museum expands outreach during virus crisis

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History has put together a list of digital resources for educators, students and museum visitors.

The website, mchistory.org, offers museum-inspired, home-friendly activities for distance learning.

Other online resources include:

WESN Downstate Sounds with Bill Kemp https://www.downstatesounds.com/

Illinois Digital Archives (http://www.finditillinois.org/ida/byInstitution.php#M): includes Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, Native American Collection, Pantagraph Negatives Collection, 1930-1939, Pantagraph Negatives Collection, 1940-1949. A tutorial is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8KozrpBMK8.

Also available is access to McLean County Genealogical Society (http://mcgs.org/) and past stories from The Pantagraph's A Page from Our Past/A Piece from Our Past series at Pantagraph.com.

