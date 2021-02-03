McLean County hits 15,000 vaccinations; Illinois to receive 20% more vaccines per shipment

BLOOMINGTON — A 20% increase in the number of vaccine doses the federal government ships to Illinois will create more opportunities to get a vaccination appointment, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.
The increased shipment is a byproduct of heightened production rates by both Pfizer and Moderna, as well as a federal goal to send out more than 10 million doses to states in the coming weeks.
Statewide vaccine shortages have limited the appointments available at pharmacies and local health departments, and despite some Phase 1A-eligible people still waiting on their first shot, the state opened the pool of eligible people by millions on Jan. 25 when it shifted into Phase 1B.
“As more vaccine is shipped by the federal government from vaccine manufacturers, Illinois will be able to open up more and more appointments and more… locations,” Pritzker said in a press conference Wednesday.
Illinois hit a vaccination record on Tuesday when 65,166 shots were given out in one day, which brought the total number of vaccines administered so far to nearly 1.1 million.
To speed up what has been a relatively slow rollout, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday that it’s redirecting a surplus of vaccine doses reserved for long-term care facilities to people eligible under Phase 1B.
CVS and Walgreens are responsible for going into LTC facilities and assisted living homes and running vaccine clinics, with the federal government supplying the needed doses.
“As it turns out, they counted every bed and not every person… They assumed that every person that would be offered the vaccine, including staff, would take the vaccine,” Pritzker said. “That has not been the case. Essentially, there’s been a reallocation out of that to make sure that we can get as many vaccines into the arms of as many people as possible."
Since the federal government split the doses between pharmacies ahead of time, the 97,000 doses will be divided accordingly, with 80,000 going to CVS and 17,000 to Walgreens retail stores. Around 110,000 will remain separate and dedicated to long-term care facilities.
IDPH also said “at least” eight teams of nurses, support staff and volunteers from the state’s Department of Human Services will be heading to group homes, intermediate care homes and — if a nursing home requests it — can replace CVS or Walgreens teams scheduled for clinics in long-term care facilities.
McLean County COVID-19 update
Around 15,000 people have been vaccinated in McLean County, the county health department reported Wednesday.
Over the past day, 57 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the cumulative total for the county to 13,942. The seven-day test positivity rate, as a result, bumped up slightly from a two-day hold on 4.3% to 4.5% as of Tuesday.
Twenty-three people from McLean County are reported as hospitalized with the virus; county hospitals report 73% of intensive care unit beds are in use, as well as 79% of total beds in use, with 38 people hospitalized from COVID-19.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Statewide, IDPH announced 3,314 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths.