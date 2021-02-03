McLean County hits 15,000 vaccinations; Illinois to receive 20% more vaccines per shipment

CVS and Walgreens are responsible for going into LTC facilities and assisted living homes and running vaccine clinics, with the federal government supplying the needed doses.

“As it turns out, they counted every bed and not every person… They assumed that every person that would be offered the vaccine, including staff, would take the vaccine,” Pritzker said. “That has not been the case. Essentially, there’s been a reallocation out of that to make sure that we can get as many vaccines into the arms of as many people as possible."

Since the federal government split the doses between pharmacies ahead of time, the 97,000 doses will be divided accordingly, with 80,000 going to CVS and 17,000 to Walgreens retail stores. Around 110,000 will remain separate and dedicated to long-term care facilities.

IDPH also said “at least” eight teams of nurses, support staff and volunteers from the state’s Department of Human Services will be heading to group homes, intermediate care homes and — if a nursing home requests it — can replace CVS or Walgreens teams scheduled for clinics in long-term care facilities.

