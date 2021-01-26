McLean County hospital bed availability limited despite low COVID-19 numbers Tuesday

Vaccine update: Hy-Vee now offering vaccines through its pharmacies

Although more than 8,500 vaccinations have been given throughout the county during Phase 1A and 1B, appointments to get the vaccine remain scarce -- as do doses of the vaccine itself.

MCHD said it is encouraging the public to continue checking its website for any upcoming vaccine dates; meanwhile, IDPH announced Tuesday that Hy-Vee locations have joined Walgreens and Jewel-Osco in providing vaccines at some of its pharmacies.

IDPH reported Tuesday that 719,995 people have been given a vaccine. Of those people, 110,403 were employees or residents of long-term care facilities.

That's a fraction of the 1,764,675 doses the entire state has received so far; the agency reported its 7-day rolling average of vaccinations is 30,180 doses given per day.

On Monday, the state launched a new website that aggregates local health department and pharmacy information for people looking to make appointments. Per a release from IDPH, that website will indicate whether those local stores are able to give vaccinations at their pharmacies.