McLean County hospital bed availability limited despite low COVID-19 numbers Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — A day after McLean County joined others in the area in moving to more relaxed coronavirus restrictions, Health Department officials reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and a nearly 40-person drop in the number of people isolating at home (539 to 500).
The number of people reported as recovered from the virus nears 13,000 (12,934), while the cumulative number of cases now sits at 13,604.
No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,667 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 87 more deaths.
Those numbers bring the cumulative total to more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 (1,108,430) and closer to 20,000 deaths (18,883).
Local hospital bed availability remains limited
The number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 is 24 as of Tuesday, a two-person jump from Monday's reported 22 hospitalized McLean County residents.
Hospitals within McLean County report that 17 patients are there because of COVID-19, but not all of those patients live in-county, according to a release from MCHD.
County hospitals also reported Tuesday that 73% of Intensive Care Unit beds are filled and 82% of all hospital beds are currently in-use.
Although more than 8,500 vaccinations have been given throughout the county during Phase 1A and 1B, appointments to get the vaccine remain scarce -- as do doses of the vaccine itself.
MCHD said it is encouraging the public to continue checking its website for any upcoming vaccine dates; meanwhile, IDPH announced Tuesday that Hy-Vee locations have joined Walgreens and Jewel-Osco in providing vaccines at some of its pharmacies.
The head of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce said Monday that the state's further easing COVID restrictions is a win for business owners, even as concerns linger about keeping infection rates low.
IDPH reported Tuesday that 719,995 people have been given a vaccine. Of those people, 110,403 were employees or residents of long-term care facilities.
That's a fraction of the 1,764,675 doses the entire state has received so far; the agency reported its 7-day rolling average of vaccinations is 30,180 doses given per day.
On Monday, the state launched a new website that aggregates local health department and pharmacy information for people looking to make appointments. Per a release from IDPH, that website will indicate whether those local stores are able to give vaccinations at their pharmacies.