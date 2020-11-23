McLean County: In COVID-19 order violations, charging decisions will be 'case by case'

“Other means of enforcement that are more broad, include those that the health department does possess,” Renner said, “in spite of, unfortunately, our State Attorney’s extremely narrow, ideological and extremely partisan views on this.”

Renner said that the state is “clearly overwhelmed at this point” and conflicting directives or signals sent from government cloud the issue. The city, he adds, can take action against those with liquor licenses.

“In many ways that is unfortunate, because if people don’t have a liquor license, then they wouldn’t be (facing discipline) even if we knew there had been violations,” Renner said. “It is the responsibility of local public health departments and Mr. Knapp, our State’s Attorney, please pay attention. It is the responsibility of local public health departments for enforcement, education and potential closure orders, regardless of whether they have liquor licenses.”

Tom DeVore, a Southern Illinois attorney who defended Cadillac Jack’s after the bar was cited and fined in September for violating COVID-19 restrictions, said only two or three counties in Illinois have "taken efforts to try and close a business down” because of the governor’s orders.