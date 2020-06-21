McLean County is performing more autopsies — but it's not because of coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says her office is “busier than ever,” and the numbers reflect that, but there are multiple reasons why.
In March, April and May, the department performed 34 autopsies of county residents. While that is six fewer from the same time from a year ago, autopsies from outside counties spiked: 56 in March (an increase of 24), 60 in April (an increase of 28) and 72 in May (double last year’s count of 36).
In McLean County, 13 people have died with COVID-19, including 10 from the same long-term health care facility. But the increase in autopsies performed is not due to the coronavirus.
“The biggest impact from the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been the numbers of deaths from the virus itself, as most who died from the virus are hospitalized with known causes of death,” she said. “But there appears to be a subjective increase in the numbers of natural unattended, drug intoxication, and suicidal deaths in the region.
"Subjectively, it feels as if the opioid epidemic has resurfaced and fentanyl deaths have increased.”
But the biggest driver of the increase, Yoder said, is related changes in the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
"In October 2019 the forensic pathologist in Springfield gave notice he was leaving, and in January 2020 the Sangamon County forensic pathologist left for a new job,” she said. “Since October, they have been unable to fill the position in spite of advertising and networking with other forensic pathologists and medical examiners.”
Yoder said there is a severe shortage of board-certified forensic pathologists in the country, and has been about half the needed numbers for years. It is now believed the number of practicing full-time forensic pathologists is a third of the need in the country. Coroners in the U.S. identify the shortage of forensic pathologists as their most pressing problem right now, she said.
Chief Forensic Pathologist Dr. Scott Denton works as an independent forensic pathologist with Yoder. But his schedule is busy and now that courts are back in session, Denton can often get called away as a witness in homicide cases.
Denton and forensic pathologists in Peoria declined to drive to Springfield to do their autopsies. The Sangamon County Coroner's Office under Cinda Edwards decided it would bring their forensic autopsies to McLean County's regional morgue until they could recruit a replacement pathologist.
For each out of county autopsy, McLean County receives $235.
Springfield hospitals are taking their non-forensic autopsies to the Peoria County Coroner's Office.
“It was always understood that it was a temporary solution and would revert to normal status once they recruited a new pathologist, which would revert back to one forensic pathologist in Bloomington, one in Peoria, and one in Springfield to handle the area's coroners' autopsies,” Yoder said.
But in January, Edwards was killed in a light plane crash near Chatham, a “tragic blow,” Yoder said.
Former Sangamon County Deputy Coroner Jim Allmon is now coroner in Sangamon County and could not be reached for comment Friday.
But for Yoder, her five-person staff, and more than a dozen deputy coroners, June appears to be on pace for another record-breaking month. As of Friday, there have been 47 autopsies performed, Yoder said, but she sees some interesting numbers behind the numbers.
“Since we were all staying in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, performing more autopsies hasn't been a burden as courts were closed, and depositions and other duties were suspended,” she said. “We were able to just concentrate on performing and completing autopsies, and reports and turnaround times are still the same as before the pandemic and the loss of the Sangamon pathologist.
“We work and complete reports, and stay safe and healthy. We are fortunate that usually McLean County has about one or two homicides per year compared to Springfield and Peoria that have many more.”
The primary responsibility of a coroner’s office is to investigate all sudden and unexpected deaths that occur within the county. Sudden and unexpected does not always mean violent and/or traumatic, but those deaths are also investigated. The coroner and her staff have two specific duties when investigating a death: to determine cause, or medical reason why a person died, and the manner, or circumstances surrounding the death. Counties often work together and when necessary, share duties.
But the coronavirus has caused some changes, slowing down the rate at which business can be performed. Rigorous autopsy precautions aim to prevent the staff, pathologist and his assistant from contracting COVID-19 from any exam, Yoder said. N-95 masks are mandatory, as well as face shields, and it increases the work and time for the performance of an autopsy.
“Fortunately, we are well stocked with PPE and equipment to perform autopsies safely,” she said.
How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.