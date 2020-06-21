McLean County is performing more autopsies — but it's not because of coronavirus

“Since we were all staying in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, performing more autopsies hasn't been a burden as courts were closed, and depositions and other duties were suspended,” she said. “We were able to just concentrate on performing and completing autopsies, and reports and turnaround times are still the same as before the pandemic and the loss of the Sangamon pathologist.

“We work and complete reports, and stay safe and healthy. We are fortunate that usually McLean County has about one or two homicides per year compared to Springfield and Peoria that have many more.”

The primary responsibility of a coroner’s office is to investigate all sudden and unexpected deaths that occur within the county. Sudden and unexpected does not always mean violent and/or traumatic, but those deaths are also investigated. The coroner and her staff have two specific duties when investigating a death: to determine cause, or medical reason why a person died, and the manner, or circumstances surrounding the death. Counties often work together and when necessary, share duties.