McLean County loses 5th resident to COVID

BLOOMINGTON — A hospital patient connected to a nursing home has become McLean County's fifth fatality related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement Saturday, the health department said the person, who had other health problems, died late Friday afternoon. No gender or age range was given, and the department did not say whether the person was a resident or worker.
No new cases were reported. The department's website said 106 of the county's 161 patients have recovered, with five still hospitalized and 45 isolated at home. Those numbers reflect two fewer people in the hospital and one fewer person isolated since Friday.
On Friday, the department had reported 25 new cases, many connected to an outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington. Thirty-six of the county's 161 cases are related to that outbreak, the health department said, and one of the facility's patients, a woman in her 70s, was the county's fourth COVID death on Thursday.
Twenty-eight of the 36 are residents and eight are staff. The facility has 78 beds.
On Friday, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said her staff found that many infection control protocols, such as universal masking, were in place at the nursing home. The facility's owner, Peterson Health Care of Peoria, said staff at its facilities were actively testing and reporting results to the state.
LaSalle County reported two cases on Saturday, for a total of 119. Tazewell County also reported two new cases, for a total of 62. Ford County added a patient younger than 20, for a total of 17 cases.
Statewide, IDPH reported 2,088 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 74 additional deaths, including a resident at the veterans home in Manteno.
COVID-19 testing remains available at the drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through May 22.
Paul Swiech contributed information for this story.
