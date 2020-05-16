McLean County loses 5th resident to COVID

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — A hospital patient connected to a nursing home has become McLean County's fifth fatality related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Saturday, the health department said the person, who had other health problems, died late Friday afternoon. No gender or age range was given, and the department did not say whether the person was a resident or worker.

No new cases were reported. The department's website said 106 of the county's 161 patients have recovered, with five still hospitalized and 45 isolated at home. Those numbers reflect two fewer people in the hospital and one fewer person isolated since Friday.

On Friday, the department had reported 25 new cases, many connected to an outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington. Thirty-six of the county's 161 cases are related to that outbreak, the health department said, and one of the facility's patients, a woman in her 70s, was the county's fourth COVID death on Thursday.

Twenty-eight of the 36 are residents and eight are staff. The facility has 78 beds.