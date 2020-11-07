McLean County man is 40th COVID-related death

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County man in his 50s is included in the 76 deaths with COVID-19 reported by state health officials Saturday.

McLean County Health Department officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.

As of Friday night, 4,250 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 813 patients were in the ICU and 367 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

More than 12,000 new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Illinois.

There were 12,438 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus Saturday, while another 76 deaths were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 10,370 new cases and 49 deaths were reported Friday.