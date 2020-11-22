McLean County man listed among new COVID deaths by state

SPRINGFIELD — A McLean County man in his 90s was among the 76 deaths of people with COVID-19 reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday.
McLean County officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend. As of Friday, there had been 48 confirmed deaths in McLean County since March.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 10,012 new confirmed and probable cases on Sunday.
The deaths also included a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s from Champaign County, a woman in her 90s from Livingston County, a woman in her 60s from Logan County, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Macon County, and a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s from Peoria County.
Support Local Journalism
Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported the information about deaths in their areas.
As of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 656,298 cases in Illinois, including 11,506 deaths.
As of Saturday night, 6,072 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,179 patients were in the ICU and 589 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 11.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 13.0%.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 802 people tested at this Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Saturday.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.