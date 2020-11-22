McLean County man listed among new COVID deaths by state

SPRINGFIELD — A McLean County man in his 90s was among the 76 deaths of people with COVID-19 reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday.

McLean County officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend. As of Friday, there had been 48 confirmed deaths in McLean County since March.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 10,012 new confirmed and probable cases on Sunday.

The deaths also included a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s from Champaign County, a woman in her 90s from Livingston County, a woman in her 60s from Logan County, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Macon County, and a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s from Peoria County.

