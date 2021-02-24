McLean County museum, partners seek six-word summaries to mark 'quarantine-versary'

“This has been a challenging time for many, most of all those who have lost relatives and close friends to the virus, and those who continue to suffer long-term health consequences,” said Torii More, curator of digital humanities at the McLean County Museum of History. “We want this project to acknowledge the shared trauma our communities have faced in the last 12 months.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Submissions to “12 Months in 6 Words” will be shared with the participating institutions and may be shared publicly and added to the museum and university/college archives. The authors will remain anonymous. Some submissions will be highlighted on the project’s Instagram page, @12monthsin6words.

“I think it will be an important thing when people look back on this,” said Halperin.

Community members can submit their six words until March 31. A link can be found on the Museum of History’s website at https://www.mchistory.org/collecting-covid-19.php.

The submission form also provides options to share more information about the six words and to submit a photo or document.