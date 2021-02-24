McLean County museum, partners seek six-word summaries to mark 'quarantine-versary'

BLOOMINGTON — How long would it take you to summarize your experiences in this yearlong pandemic? How about doing it in six words?
That’s the challenge put forward by the #12MonthsIn6Words project.
The McLean County Museum of History, the Center for Civic Engagement at Illinois State University, the Action Research Center at Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College are seeking contributions from the community for the project. They are looking for six words or a six-word sentence that captures the challenges of the past year.
Deborah Halperin, Action Research Center director, said it’s hard to believe nearly a year has passed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit McLean County and the “6 Words” project was seen as an answer to the question, “How do we mark the quarantine-versary?”
The first case of COVID-19 in McLean County was reported March 19. The first McLean County death was reported March 22.
“This has been a challenging time for many, most of all those who have lost relatives and close friends to the virus, and those who continue to suffer long-term health consequences,” said Torii More, curator of digital humanities at the McLean County Museum of History. “We want this project to acknowledge the shared trauma our communities have faced in the last 12 months.”
Submissions to “12 Months in 6 Words” will be shared with the participating institutions and may be shared publicly and added to the museum and university/college archives. The authors will remain anonymous. Some submissions will be highlighted on the project’s Instagram page, @12monthsin6words.
“I think it will be an important thing when people look back on this,” said Halperin.
Community members can submit their six words until March 31. A link can be found on the Museum of History’s website at https://www.mchistory.org/collecting-covid-19.php.
The submission form also provides options to share more information about the six words and to submit a photo or document.
Halperin hopes people will include a picture as part of their remembrance, whether it’s a selfie of them wearing a mask or a picture of a business they loved that closed.
“It feels like the past year has been a blur,” said Halperin. “This is a good starting point for conversations.”
The museum’s website includes additional ways for people to document their pandemic memories as part of “COVID-19: The McLean County Experience.”
